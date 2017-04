Adopting global standards on stock borrowing and lending, short selling and settlement of securities is critical if China wants to diversify its equity market and attract greater foreign investment.

That’s the view of the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) which has published a new report on China's capital markets.

While not prohibited in China, short selling is cumbersome and all but impracticable because the stock borrowing and lending (SBL) market is inefficient and expensive.

ASIFMA reckons short selling in China will only become feasible when there is a...