Goldman names new global sec lending head
30 March 2017
The firm has also created a new global funding and inventory management team.
Bill Conley has retired from Goldman Sachs, leaving Kevin
Kelly to replace him as global head of securities lending.
Kelly, currently co-head of the firm’s US
securities lending desk, joined Goldman in 2000 and was named
managing director in 2009 and partner in 2014.
The change was announced in an internal memo obtained by
Global Investor/ISF, which also outlined a new global
funding and inventory management team.
Puneet Malhi and Cyril Goddeeris will become co-heads of
equities global funding and inventory management, working
closely with Massimiliano Ciardi to deliver best-in-class
pricing to clients.
The unified group across equities will work with the global
synthetics and prime services desks.
Puneet will continue to serve as co-head of EMEA prime
services and co-head of the global synthetic trading business.
He joined the firm in 2000 and was named managing director
in 2002 and partner in 2006.
Cyril will continue to serve as co-head of the global
synthetic trading business. He joined the firm in 2004
and was named managing director in 2009 and partner in 2014.