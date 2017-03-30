Goldman names new global sec lending head

Bill Conley has retired from Goldman Sachs, leaving Kevin Kelly to replace him as global head of securities lending.

Kelly, currently co-head of the firm’s US securities lending desk, joined Goldman in 2000 and was named managing director in 2009 and partner in 2014.

The change was announced in an internal memo obtained by Global Investor/ISF, which also outlined a new global funding and inventory management team.

Puneet Malhi and Cyril Goddeeris will become co-heads of equities global funding and inventory management, working closely with Massimiliano Ciardi to deliver best-in-class pricing to clients.

The unified group across equities will work with the global synthetics and prime services desks.

Puneet will continue to serve as co-head of EMEA prime services and co-head of the global synthetic trading business.

He joined the firm in 2000 and was named managing director in 2002 and partner in 2006.

Cyril will continue to serve as co-head of the global synthetic trading business. He joined the firm in 2004 and was named managing director in 2009 and partner in 2014.



