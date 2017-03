Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher

Poya Bozorgi exits Macquarie for Goldman

Bozorgi was appointed head of European equity finance at Macquarie back in 2013

Read more: equity finance Goldman Sachs

Poya Bozorgi has joined Goldman Sachs’ London-based equity finance team. Previously head...

Related Articles {{article|snippet:'title'|removeHtmlTags}}