Stock loan tech spend set to surge

Securities lending tech vendors look set to pick-up a
healthy amount of business in the coming years as regulation
takes effect and demands for front-to-back office solutions
grow.
Analysts at Aite Group reckon lenders and borrowers
currently spend close to $500 million annually on stock loan
systems - split virtually equally between in-house and external
solutions.
However, the market for commercial vendor solutions alone is
predicted to rise to $307 million in 2020, up from the current
$252 million.
"The key drivers behind this growth in external technology
spend are a desire for aggregated front-to-back solutions,
increasing regulatory focus, and the goal of reducing
expenditures on in-house and third-party custom development in
the securities lending division," Aite Group’s
Bill Butterfield wrote in the group’s latest
report.
Around 20 executives spread across broker-dealers, custody
banks, agent lenders and asset managers were polled as part of
the study, entitled Securities Lending: Technology
Overview.
It found that no single approach dominates the landscape
among large firms in terms of in-house-built versus
vendor-built technology.
Those that do have proprietary systems cite the total
control over development and timing of that development as key
factors in keeping things in-house.
Multiple respondents also shared that they have bolted
vendor applications on top of their proprietary applications to
fill gaps in functionality more quickly than they could
themselves.
Large firms rarely take vendor solutions off the shelf; the
vendor ends up customizing the build for many clients.
Firms that stick to a vendor-only approach often stitch
together multiple vendor applications from front to
back—either sourced from a single vendor or from
multiple vendors.
The head of operations or chief operations officer (COO) is
the most targeted decision-maker, followed closely by the head
of collateral management.
The head of risk and head of treasury management/finance are
also often targeted.
Vendor consolidation on the horizon
Meanwhile, given the easy-to-integrate functionalities and
the propensity of some market participants to use multiple
vendor solutions in conjunction with one another, Aite Group's
experts believe future vendor consolidation is
likely.
Recent examples include Broadridge’s
acquisition of 4Sight Financial, the purchase of SunGard by FIS
and the IHS merger with Markit.
"The landscape has been molded by a series of mergers and
acquisitions over the years, signaling that more deals are
likely, especially given firms’ desire for a
multicapability solution covering securities lending, repo, and
collateral management," wrote Aite Group's Virginie
O’Shea.
"Partnerships are also common in this segment and might
become the method to increase market share."
Convergence
In addition, once separate areas of operations, risk
management, and technology, the securities lending, repo, and
collateral management functions are morphing into a combination
called securities finance.
"The silos are breaking down in terms of firm-wide risk
exposure; a consolidated view of real-time positions is the new
normal post-crisis," O'She added.
"A recent spate of vendor consolidation has been driven by
the demand for multicapability systems that can handle
securities lending, repo, and collateral management and
optimization in a single solution."