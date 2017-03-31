Mixed reactions to final SFTR reporting standards

European securities watchdog ESMA laid out the long-awaited
final implementation details for the Securities Financing
Transaction Regulation (SFTR) on Friday.
After recent delays, a final draft was published at the end
of the week, giving lenders and borrowers an idea of what they
ultimately have to contend with.
Similar to derivatives reporting under EMIR, SFTR will
require details of repos, stock or margin loans and collateral
re-use to be sent to a registered trade repository.
The final standards will now be passed back to the European
Commission for final approval by 30 June.
Market participants are already going through ESMA's
document with a fine-tooth comb and the initial reactions
appear to be mixed.
Speaking to Global Investor/ISF,
ISLA’s Andy Dyson said that it will take some time
to fully understand the detail behind the document.
On first glance, he said he is delighted that ESMA have
acknowledged the challenges faced by market participants around
the reporting of non-cash collateral - which has been adjusted
to value date + 1.
"In these final technical standards published today ESMA
have extended the reporting of non-cash collateral from
settlement date to settlement date plus one which will allow
our members to properly report this important data component,"
Dyson told Global Investor/ISF.
Pirum's Rob Keane said that he recognised that ESMA have
listened to the market, particularly with regards to items such
as collateral reporting.
However, he added that it is clear that a lot of the
concerns raised by market participants and infrastructure
providers have not been addressed.
"For example, introducing additional message types adds more
complexity to the technical implementation and the large number
of fields subject to reconciliation with a zero tolerance will
inevitably mean a high percentage of transactions are unlikely
to be matched at the trade repositories unless matching and
reconciliation occurs pre-reporting," he told Global
Investor/ISF.
In ESMA's view, bringing transparency and oversight into
the multi-trillion euro market of securities financing
transactions is an important step in closing a regulatory
gap.
In a written statement accompanying the final standards,
Steven Maijoor, ESMA chairman, said it is "pivotal" for
financial stability that the risks associated with non-bank
alternative credit provision are properly addressed.
"The SFTR will provide transparency on the use of
securities financing transactions, and will allow
identifying risks associated with the collateral and its
re-use," Maijoor added.
ESMA also included a cost-benefit analysts in its report on
Friday and acknowledged that the number of reporting fields is
considered disproportionately burdensome by many
stakeholders.
The regulator expects the incremental impact on transaction
costs due to SFTR compliance will be a small fraction of a
basis point.
It added that any reduction in trading volume may, in part,
be explained by its shift to other jurisdictions, particularly
the USA, where the perceived regulatory burden is lower.
One-off costs could also be amplified by constraints
on existing IT resources, due to the need to meet other
concurrent regulatory requirements (e.g. MiFID II and
CSDR).