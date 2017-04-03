Cowen extends brokerage push with Convergex deal

New York-based Cowen Group has agreed to buy Convergex for $116 million, extending its reach into the brokerage business.

The cash and stock purchase, announced on Monday, will see Convergex removed from its private equity owners GTCR and BNY Mellon.

For Cowen, a Manhattan boutique investment bank, the deal adds scale to its existing equities business by bolstering prime services, electronic trading as well as clearing services.

There had been rumors of a potential tie-up between the pair last month amid rising costs and lower trading volumes impacting the brokerage sector.

Low volatility in US equities this year has also hit the industry, leading to consolidation.

In a statement, Cowen said the combined duo would have generated $400 million worth of revenues in 2016.

Jeffrey Solomon, president of Cowen, said he expects the acquisition to provide "greater revenue resiliency" through market cycles and improved profitability through potential cost synergies.

Convergex has close to 2,500 clients including hedge funds, asset managers, broker-dealers, trusts and exchanges.

The firm has expanded in recent years as an agency-focused provider of execution services and trading technology provider.

Cowen, which formed a new securities finance division last year, expects the purchase to contributed to earnings in 2018.

The Nasdaq-listed firm currently has a market cap of $500 million.

Last week Chinese energy and finance company CEFC China bought a 20% stake in Cowen along with three board seats, for $100 million.