Cowen extends brokerage push with Convergex deal

New York-based Cowen Group has agreed to buy Convergex for
$116 million, extending its reach into the brokerage
business.
The cash and stock purchase, announced on Monday, will see
Convergex removed from its private equity owners GTCR and BNY
Mellon.
For Cowen, a Manhattan boutique investment bank, the deal
adds scale to its existing equities business by bolstering
prime services, electronic trading as well as clearing
services.
There had been rumors of a potential tie-up between the pair
last month amid rising costs and lower trading volumes
impacting the brokerage sector.
Low volatility in US equities this year has also hit the
industry, leading to consolidation.
In a statement, Cowen said the combined duo would have
generated $400 million worth of revenues in 2016.
Jeffrey Solomon, president of Cowen, said he expects the
acquisition to provide "greater revenue resiliency" through
market cycles and improved profitability through potential cost
synergies.
Convergex has close to 2,500 clients including hedge funds,
asset managers, broker-dealers, trusts and exchanges.
The firm has expanded in recent years as an agency-focused
provider of execution services and trading technology
provider.
Cowen, which formed a new securities finance division last
year, expects the purchase to contributed to earnings in
2018.
The Nasdaq-listed firm currently has a market cap of $500
million.
Last week Chinese energy and finance company CEFC China
bought a 20% stake in Cowen along with three board seats,
for $100 million.