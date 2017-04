Euronext has signed with ICE Clear Netherlands for derivatives clearing after the exchange lost out on buying Paris based LCH Clearnet SA from the London Stock Exchange.

The European exchange group has signed a binding heads of terms with the Intercontinental Exchange’s clearinghouse ICE Clear Netherlands for financial derivatives and commodities clearing starting in 2019.

Euronext has committed to buying LCH Clearnet SA form the London Stock Exchange Group in January.

