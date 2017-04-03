FundRock expands newly opened Irish office

FundRock Management Company is to invest heavily in the expansion of its Irish branch, having recently appointed Ronan Doyle as head of risk and operations of its Irish AFIM and UCITs.

Ross Thomson, director of the Irish branch at FundRock, stated that the company has plans for further hires in the Irish office, which only opened in January this year: "We are significantly investing in Ireland."

He added: "It is important, especially after the introduction of CP86, that key control functions for the Irish domiciled funds are covered sufficiently."

FundRock subsequently created this new role on the back of the recent opening of the Irish office, according to Thomson.

Based in Dublin, Doyle reports to Thomson, where he is responsible for investment risk, operational risk and operations for the Irish office.

Doyle joins from Capita Asset Services, where he was a senior manager for four years, responsible for the Capita Ireland AFM and UCITS operations, covering both Cayman and Irish structures.

Previously Doyle spent 12 years at JP Morgan, most recently serving as a trust and fiduciary client services manager.

"We see Ireland as an important strategic location for FundRock, as the second largest fund domicile in Europe," Thomson said.

"The quality of the local players also makes Ireland a popular location for asset managers and thus creating a burgeoning market."

FundRock announced in January this year that it is to acquire Fund Partners, the major ACD operation of Professional Partners Administration. Subject to regulatory approval, the agreement is expected to be signed and sealed within the next two to three months.

London-based Fund Partners has approximately £6 billion in assets under management.

RBS Luxembourg, became FundRock Management Company, when private equity fund manager BlackFin Capital Partners completed the purchase of RBS’ Luxembourg fund management operation in January 2016.