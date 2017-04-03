FundRock expands newly opened Irish office

FundRock Management Company is to invest
heavily in the expansion of its Irish branch, having recently
appointed Ronan Doyle as head of risk and operations of its
Irish AFIM and UCITs.
Ross Thomson, director of the Irish branch
at FundRock, stated that the company has plans for further
hires in the Irish office, which only opened in January this
year: "We are significantly investing in Ireland."
He added: "It is important, especially
after the introduction of CP86, that key control functions for
the Irish domiciled funds are covered sufficiently."
FundRock subsequently created this new
role on the back of the recent opening of the Irish office,
according to Thomson.
Based in Dublin, Doyle reports to Thomson,
where he is responsible for investment risk, operational risk
and operations for the Irish office.
Doyle joins from Capita Asset Services,
where he was a senior manager for four years, responsible for
the Capita Ireland AFM and UCITS operations, covering both
Cayman and Irish structures.
Previously Doyle spent 12 years at JP
Morgan, most recently serving as a trust and fiduciary client
services manager.
"We see Ireland as an important strategic
location for FundRock, as the second largest fund domicile in
Europe," Thomson said.
"The quality of the local players also
makes Ireland a popular location for asset managers and thus
creating a burgeoning market."
FundRock announced in January this year
that it is to acquire Fund Partners, the major ACD operation of
Professional Partners Administration. Subject to regulatory
approval, the agreement is expected to be signed and sealed
within the next two to three months.
London-based Fund Partners has
approximately £6 billion in assets under management.
RBS Luxembourg, became FundRock Management
Company, when private equity fund manager BlackFin Capital
Partners completed the purchase of RBS’
Luxembourg fund management operation in January 2016.