Mike McClain to lead DTCC’s equity clearing division

US post-trade group DTCC has hired Mike McClain to lead its equity clearing business.

McClain joins from derivatives clearing house OCC where he served as chief operating officer.

He will now report to Murray Pozmanter, managing director and head of DTCC’s clearing agency services.

McClain has been involved with the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the Futures Industry Association (FIA) in the past.

"We have a unique opportunity during this period of financial transformation to build upon the firm’s legacy and help to further reduce risks and costs for clients," he wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile OCC wasted no time in announcing McClain's replacement.

On Monday the Chicago-based firm said John Davidson will become the new chief operating officer.

He joins from Citi, where he worked from 2008 to 2017, most recently as chief compliance officer.

"John brings to OCC extensive experience in clearinghouse financial risk management, along with broader knowledge in operations, IT management, enterprise risk management, and compliance," said OCC's chief executive Craig Donohue.

In his statement, Donohue also praised Mike McClain's impact at OCC.