Mike McClain to lead DTCC’s equity clearing division
03 April 2017
McClain has also previously been involved with industry trade groups SIFMA and the FIA.
US post-trade group DTCC has hired Mike McClain to lead its
equity clearing business.
McClain joins from derivatives clearing house OCC where he
served as chief operating officer.
He will now report to Murray Pozmanter, managing director
and head of DTCC’s clearing agency services.
McClain has been involved with the Securities Industry
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the Futures Industry
Association (FIA) in the past.
"We have a unique opportunity during this period of
financial transformation to build upon the firm’s
legacy and help to further reduce risks and costs for clients,"
he wrote in a statement.
Meanwhile OCC wasted no time in announcing McClain's
replacement.
On Monday the Chicago-based firm said John Davidson will
become the new chief operating officer.
He joins from Citi, where he worked from 2008 to 2017, most
recently as chief compliance officer.
"John brings to OCC extensive experience in clearinghouse
financial risk management, along with broader knowledge in
operations, IT management, enterprise risk management, and
compliance," said OCC's chief executive Craig Donohue.
In his statement, Donohue also praised Mike McClain's impact
at OCC.