VidaCaixa selects SimCorp for front and middle office ops

VidaCaixa, the life insurance arm and
pensions of Spanish CaixaBank Group, has selected tech firm
SimCorp for its new front and middle office platform for its
pension funds and own investment departments.
The agreement was signed in December 2016
with SimCorp Dimensions, the integrated front-to-back software
solution for investment management.
The partnership covers investment book of
record (IBOR), data management, pre and post-trade compliance,
portfolio management, order management, performance measurement
and risk management.
The solution aims to remove "operational
complexity" and the "associated risk and costs."
VidaCaixa cited the needs to sustain its
competitive position and support further growth as the reasons
for option for SimCorp.
"Following a rigorous selection process,
SimCorp Dimension stood out as the solution best suited to
support VidaCaixa’s current and future business
needs and strategy," the SimCorp statement read.
Ernesto Moreno, chief investment officer
at VidaCaixa, said: "The implementation of SimCorp Dimension
will enable us to scale for growth by implementation a high
level of integration and automation across a wide range of
business functions."
"Equally important, the solution will
enable us to comply with current and future regulations in a
cost-effective manager, plus provide our front office business
teams with the real-time data they need to make faster and more
informed investment decisions."
SimCorp recently revealed that an "alarming" near 50% of investment managers
lack confidence in their own IT and data capabilities
across the US, Asia and Europe, reported by Global
Investor on February 21.
"While this is damaging to the
firms’ own ability to generate growth, the
ultimate losers could very well be in their clients," said
David Beveridge, senior product market manager at SimCorp.
When broken down by IT strategy, the report demonstrates how
more firms running on "an integrated investment management
solution" have access to real-time front office data than those
running with "a core platform with multiple add-ons" or
"best-of-breed strategy".
The survey results clearly suggest that
the integrated solution strategy, such as
SimCorp’s Dimension solution, is the "most viable
path to higher operational agility and efficiency".