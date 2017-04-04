VidaCaixa selects SimCorp for front and middle office ops

VidaCaixa, the life insurance arm and pensions of Spanish CaixaBank Group, has selected tech firm SimCorp for its new front and middle office platform for its pension funds and own investment departments.

The agreement was signed in December 2016 with SimCorp Dimensions, the integrated front-to-back software solution for investment management.

The partnership covers investment book of record (IBOR), data management, pre and post-trade compliance, portfolio management, order management, performance measurement and risk management.

The solution aims to remove "operational complexity" and the "associated risk and costs."

VidaCaixa cited the needs to sustain its competitive position and support further growth as the reasons for option for SimCorp.

"Following a rigorous selection process, SimCorp Dimension stood out as the solution best suited to support VidaCaixa’s current and future business needs and strategy," the SimCorp statement read.

Ernesto Moreno, chief investment officer at VidaCaixa, said: "The implementation of SimCorp Dimension will enable us to scale for growth by implementation a high level of integration and automation across a wide range of business functions."

"Equally important, the solution will enable us to comply with current and future regulations in a cost-effective manager, plus provide our front office business teams with the real-time data they need to make faster and more informed investment decisions."

SimCorp recently revealed that an "alarming" near 50% of investment managers lack confidence in their own IT and data capabilities across the US, Asia and Europe, reported by Global Investor on February 21.

"While this is damaging to the firms’ own ability to generate growth, the ultimate losers could very well be in their clients," said David Beveridge, senior product market manager at SimCorp.

When broken down by IT strategy, the report demonstrates how more firms running on "an integrated investment management solution" have access to real-time front office data than those running with "a core platform with multiple add-ons" or "best-of-breed strategy".

The survey results clearly suggest that the integrated solution strategy, such as SimCorp’s Dimension solution, is the "most viable path to higher operational agility and efficiency".