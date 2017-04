SIX Securities Services, which runs Switzerland's central securities depository, is partnering with US post-trade giant DTCC to offer legal entity identifiers (LEIs) ahead of the Mifid II implementation in January 2018.

Both firms, including DTCC’s Global Markets Entity Identifier (GMEI) utility, will jointly provide LEIs to Swiss-based market participants.

The unique codes are designed to help regulators aggregate and better understand their exposures, enhance market transparency and improve the analysis of global systemic risk.

"GMEI Utility operates as the largest LEI issuer, and offers streamlined processes for...