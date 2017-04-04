Mixed predictions for future sec lending revenues

Market participants are divided on the outlook for future
securities lending revenues after a standout 2016.
Beneficial owners and their agents generated over $8bn in
revenues globally last year – 6.3% higher than
2015.
The result, helped by market volatility and shock political
outcomes, made 2016 the top revenue generating year since
2012.
However, equity loan volumes in March were down 8.5% on the
same period in 2016 according to recent BBH statistics, with
average loan fees down even further by 23%.
A weak demand environment for equity borrowing has continued
into 2017, particularly in the US, where short conviction has
suffered due to a prolonged equity rally.
Meanwhile capital and liquidity frameworks and upcoming
reporting regimes appear burdensome and continue to influence
pricing, pushing participants towards new trades and deal
structures.
"I don’t anticipate industry-wide revenue
growing drastically in the near term," said Paul Wilson, global
head of agent lending product and portfolio advisory at JP
Morgan. "In fact, it could shrink slightly over the next two
years."
"This increases the likelihood that lenders and borrowers
will spend time and resources exploring alternatives like new
technologies, which could potentially change the dynamics of
the industry."
Speaking in New York at Finadium’s inaugural
Investors in Securities Lending Conference, Wilson added that
there is a significant amount of potential upside when it comes
to new structures and transactions, including CCPs and
peer-to-peer trades.
Craig Starble, chief executive officer of eSecLending, gave
a more bullish outlook for gross revenue and reckons the
numbers can improve slightly.
"I believe securities lending activity could increase in the
near future. Borrowers, particularly in the US, may benefit
from some regulatory softening as a result of the new
administration. Revenues may improve as a result."
Both Wilson and Starble agreed that securities lending costs
are changing rapidly.
They also share the view that beneficial owners will
gravitate towards providers with certain skills sets suited
to their own programs in a bid to maximize returns.