Mixed predictions for future sec lending revenues

Market participants are divided on the outlook for future securities lending revenues after a standout 2016.

Beneficial owners and their agents generated over $8bn in revenues globally last year – 6.3% higher than 2015.

The result, helped by market volatility and shock political outcomes, made 2016 the top revenue generating year since 2012.

However, equity loan volumes in March were down 8.5% on the same period in 2016 according to recent BBH statistics, with average loan fees down even further by 23%.

A weak demand environment for equity borrowing has continued into 2017, particularly in the US, where short conviction has suffered due to a prolonged equity rally.

Meanwhile capital and liquidity frameworks and upcoming reporting regimes appear burdensome and continue to influence pricing, pushing participants towards new trades and deal structures.

"I don’t anticipate industry-wide revenue growing drastically in the near term," said Paul Wilson, global head of agent lending product and portfolio advisory at JP Morgan. "In fact, it could shrink slightly over the next two years."

"This increases the likelihood that lenders and borrowers will spend time and resources exploring alternatives like new technologies, which could potentially change the dynamics of the industry."

Speaking in New York at Finadium’s inaugural Investors in Securities Lending Conference, Wilson added that there is a significant amount of potential upside when it comes to new structures and transactions, including CCPs and peer-to-peer trades.

Craig Starble, chief executive officer of eSecLending, gave a more bullish outlook for gross revenue and reckons the numbers can improve slightly.

"I believe securities lending activity could increase in the near future. Borrowers, particularly in the US, may benefit from some regulatory softening as a result of the new administration. Revenues may improve as a result."

Both Wilson and Starble agreed that securities lending costs are changing rapidly.

They also share the view that beneficial owners will gravitate towards providers with certain skills sets suited to their own programs in a bid to maximize returns.



