Equity collateral rule change hinges on SEC appointments
05 April 2017
Current rule prevents US broker dealers from pledging equities as collateral when borrowing from lending clients
A potential US rule change which could allow equities as an
acceptable form of collateral is being considered by the SEC,
market participants heard this week, although the outcome could
be affected by personnel changes at the securities
regulator.
Trade bodies RMA and SIFMA have been working for a couple of
years on a proposal to request changes to the collateral
requirements of rule 15c3-3.
The rule effectively prevents US broker dealers from
pledging equities as collateral when borrowing securities from
lending clients.
Similar restrictions are not in force in Europe and new
capital and liquidity frameworks, resulting in balance sheet
pressures for US dealers, are providing added incentive.
"The proposal would permit US broker dealers to pledge a
diversified basket of high-quality liquid equities when
borrowing equity securities from large institutional lenders."
Mike McAuley, managing director, global head of product
strategy, securities finance, BNY Mellon said this week.
"However, the outcome remains uncertain and could be
affected by personnel changes at the SEC," he added, speaking
at Finadium’s inaugural Investors in Securities
Lending Conference in New York.
Mary Jo White stepped down as SEC chair at the end of the
Obama administration. Her term was set to expire in 2019.
Other key members of the SEC staff also quit the agency
earlier this year, including Andrew Ceresney, director of
SEC’s division of enforcement and Stephen
Luparello, director of SEC’s division of trading
and markets.
Wenchi Hu, an associate director in the division of trading
and markets, also left the SEC in early February.
Meanwhile, any changes to Rule 15c3-3 may require additional
SEC action to permit US mutual fund lenders to accept the new
collateral.