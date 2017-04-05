Banks test blockchain tool for HQLA collateral transfers

Five members of distributed ledger consortium R3 have banded together to build a blockchain-based solution that boosts transparency of collateral chains and redistributes liquidity more efficiency.

CIBC, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, ING and UBS have all been experimenting with a new model designed for what they describe as a digital collateral receipt (DCR) lending marketplace.



A joint statement on Wednesday said the system runs on R3’s Corda platform, a financial distributed ledger that records, executes and manages trades.

"The implementation of new bank regulations for liquidity, mandatory clearing, and margin requirements for OTC derivatives has caused a significant increase in demand for high quality liquid assets," said David Rutter, chief executive of R3.

"As a result, there is a heightened need for a marketplace that facilitates large scale, cost efficient collateral transfers across the global financial ecosystem and Corda exceeded the most demanding requirements."

HQLAx, a tech firm founded by former UBS executive Guido Stroemer, is at the heart of the project.

The start-up has been focused on creating high quality liquid asset (HQLA) tokens which can be exchanged in near real-time since launching in 2016.

"The value proposition to help shape the target operating model of the HQLAX platform resonated strongly with the bank participants," said Stroemer.

Emmanuel Aidoo, head of blockchain and distributed ledger technology strategy at Credit Suisse, said important discoveries have already been made during testing.

"First and foremost was the realization that a blockchain-enabled marketplace for trading digital collateral receipts allows participants to redistribute liquidity more cost effectively and efficiently while enhancing regulatory transparency of collateral chains."

This, he added, ultimately helps to mitigate systemic risk by enabling orderly default unwinds.

Ivar Wiersma, head of wholesale banking innovation at Dutch bank ING, said there is an eagerness to progress HQLAx to a live pilot phase and deliver tangible business value.

"This solution could provide bank treasurers with a new supply of non-cash collateral and offer more cost efficiency by optimizing balance sheet usage and liquidity management," said Wiersma.

"Also, it can mitigate operational risks associated with securities delivery across fragmented securities systems."

Both R3 and HQLAx are set to showcase their work to regulators over the coming months.









