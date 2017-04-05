Banks test blockchain tool for HQLA collateral transfers

Five members of distributed ledger consortium R3 have banded
together to build a blockchain-based solution that boosts
transparency of collateral chains and redistributes liquidity
more efficiency.
CIBC, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, ING and UBS have all been
experimenting with a new model designed for what they
describe as a digital collateral receipt (DCR) lending
marketplace.
A joint statement on Wednesday said the system runs on
R3’s Corda platform, a financial distributed
ledger that records, executes and manages trades.
"The implementation of new bank regulations for liquidity,
mandatory clearing, and margin requirements for OTC derivatives
has caused a significant increase in demand for high quality
liquid assets," said David Rutter, chief executive of R3.
"As a result, there is a heightened need for a marketplace
that facilitates large scale, cost efficient collateral
transfers across the global financial ecosystem and Corda
exceeded the most demanding requirements."
HQLAx, a tech firm founded by former UBS executive Guido
Stroemer, is at the heart of the project.
The start-up has been focused on creating high quality
liquid asset (HQLA) tokens which can be exchanged in near
real-time since launching in 2016.
"The value proposition to help shape the target operating
model of the HQLAX platform resonated strongly with the bank
participants," said Stroemer.
Emmanuel Aidoo, head of blockchain and distributed ledger
technology strategy at Credit Suisse, said important
discoveries have already been made during testing.
"First and foremost was the realization that a
blockchain-enabled marketplace for trading digital collateral
receipts allows participants to redistribute liquidity more
cost effectively and efficiently while enhancing regulatory
transparency of collateral chains."
This, he added, ultimately helps to mitigate systemic risk
by enabling orderly default unwinds.
Ivar Wiersma, head of wholesale banking innovation at Dutch
bank ING, said there is an eagerness to progress HQLAx to a
live pilot phase and deliver tangible business value.
"This solution could provide bank treasurers with a new
supply of non-cash collateral and offer more cost efficiency by
optimizing balance sheet usage and liquidity management," said
Wiersma.
"Also, it can mitigate operational risks associated with
securities delivery across fragmented securities systems."
Both R3 and HQLAx are set to showcase their work to
regulators over the coming months.