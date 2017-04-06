Sec lending viewed as classic blockchain use case

Streamlining securities lending has emerged as one of the classic use cases for blockchain in the financial services market, experts believe.

Multiple stock loan participants, including custodian banks BNY Mellon and State Street, are testing distributed ledger prototypes specifically aimed at the industry.

This week CIBC, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, ING and UBS revealed details of a new model designed for what they describe as a digital collateral receipt (DCR) lending marketplace.

"Transparency of claims on securities along with trust in their authenticity and integrity is critical to the securities lending business," Alex Batlin, ‎global head of emerging business & technology at BNY Mellon, told Global Investor/ISF.

"Managing them on blockchain systems that offer exactly these makes for an elegant solution."

Tech giant IBM is helping BNY Mellon from its Bluemix Garage in New York to accelerate the design and development of a distributed ledger app for securities lending able to trade and transfer assets.

State Street has also been testing the emerging technology in a bid to enhance the operational aspects of securities lending.

John McGuire, the Boston-based bank's global head of enhanced custody, views blockchain as a transformative technology.

"We have allocated significant resources to its adoption. Since we are able to see all parts of the ecosystem in securities finance we are in a unique spot to drive both an internal and external change of the business," McGuire said at Finadium’s inaugural Investors in Securities Lending Conference.

"We have constructed a proof-of-concept/prototype and are now in the process of building a production based system which we are confident will help us maintain our position in the marketplace."

OCC, which is seeing cleared stock loan volumes increase on a monthly basis, is also exploring ways that blockchain could be used to enhance its clearing services.

According to Matt Wolfe, vice president, new products, business development, securities lending is the leading use case.

"We believe there are significant gains in efficiency that could be achieved by having a ledger that tracks the lending of securities, particularly when the shares are lent multiple times," Wolfe told Global Investor/ISF.

"Having the complete record will support a more efficient and effective return process with an enhanced ability for security owners to participate in voluntary corporate actions, and with improved market data.

"We also see opportunities for product innovation on the blockchain, such as new ways of collateralizing loans as well as improved capabilities for structured lending agreements. Such changes would improve market stability through reduced operational and settlement risk."

Overstock.com and its t0 platform was an early mover in the space and conducted a live blockchain-based securities lending transaction back in 2015.

However, it appears that traditional market participants are rapidly catching up in order protect their market positions, cut costs and improve efficiency for clients.

That said, many prototypes likely have few hurdles to overcome before prime time, such as scalability, flexibility, capacity throughput and regulatory issues.