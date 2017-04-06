Sec lending viewed as classic blockchain use case

Streamlining securities lending has emerged as one of the
classic use cases for blockchain in the financial services
market, experts believe.
Multiple stock loan participants, including custodian banks
BNY Mellon and State Street, are testing distributed ledger
prototypes specifically aimed at the industry.
This week CIBC, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, ING and UBS
revealed details of a new model designed for what they describe
as a digital collateral receipt (DCR) lending
marketplace.
"Transparency of claims on securities along with trust in
their authenticity and integrity is critical to the securities
lending business," Alex Batlin, global head of emerging
business & technology at BNY Mellon, told Global
Investor/ISF.
"Managing them on blockchain systems that offer exactly
these makes for an elegant solution."
Tech giant IBM is helping BNY Mellon from its Bluemix Garage
in New York to accelerate the design and development of a
distributed ledger app for securities lending able to trade and
transfer assets.
State Street has also been testing the emerging technology
in a bid to enhance the operational aspects of securities
lending.
John McGuire, the Boston-based bank's global head of
enhanced custody, views blockchain as a transformative
technology.
"We have allocated significant resources to its adoption.
Since we are able to see all parts of the ecosystem in
securities finance we are in a unique spot to drive both an
internal and external change of the business," McGuire said at
Finadium’s inaugural Investors in Securities
Lending Conference.
"We have constructed a proof-of-concept/prototype and are
now in the process of building a production based system which
we are confident will help us maintain our position in the
marketplace."
OCC, which is seeing cleared stock loan volumes increase on
a monthly basis, is also exploring ways that blockchain could
be used to enhance its clearing services.
According to Matt Wolfe, vice president, new products,
business development, securities lending is the leading use
case.
"We believe there are significant gains in efficiency that
could be achieved by having a ledger that tracks the lending of
securities, particularly when the shares are lent multiple
times," Wolfe told Global Investor/ISF.
"Having the complete record will support a more efficient
and effective return process with an enhanced ability for
security owners to participate in voluntary corporate actions,
and with improved market data.
"We also see opportunities for product innovation on the
blockchain, such as new ways of collateralizing loans as well
as improved capabilities for structured lending agreements.
Such changes would improve market stability through reduced
operational and settlement risk."
Overstock.com and its t0 platform was an early mover in the
space and conducted a live blockchain-based securities lending
transaction back in 2015.
However, it appears that traditional market participants are
rapidly catching up in order to protect their market positions,
cut costs and improve efficiency for clients.
That said, many prototypes likely have few hurdles to
overcome before prime time, such as scalability, flexibility,
capacity throughput and regulatory issues.