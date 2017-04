BlackRock has selected Chuck Robbins, chief executive officer of Cisco Systems, to join its board of directors, with current directors Tom O'Brien and David Komansky set to depart.

Robbins was included as a nominee in BlackRock’s 2017 proxy statement. If elected by shareholders, he will join the board as an independent director following the company’s annual meeting on May 25.

Further to the nomination of Robbins, current board directors O’Brien and Komansky, former Merrill Lynch chairman and CEO, will not stand for re-election, a spokesperson for...