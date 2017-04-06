UK CCPs face ‘cliff edge’ risk from Brexit - report

Brexit poses a 'cliff edge’ risk to the
operations of UK central counterparties (CCPs) and their
clients, capital markets trade body AFME warned this week.
In its latest study, the group said that the
UK’s departure from the EU is "unprecedented in
scale and complexity", noting the area of CCPs as a particular
challenge.
According to Bank of England estimates, London-based CCPs
such as LCH and CME Clearing Europe currently manage more than
a quarter of global clearing activity.
They act as critical backstops in derivatives markets,
standing in as buyer to each seller and seller to each buyer on
contracts.
However, if appropriate measures aren't agreed upon, UK CCPs
would no longer be authorised by European regulation once
Britain formally leaves the EU.
Last month UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article
50, commencing the two-year Brexit negotiation process.
"There may be real time pressure on [capital markets
regulator] ESMA to provide technical advice for a range of
regulations where third country regimes apply in order to avoid
a 'cliff-edge’ effect once the UK leaves the EU,"
AFME's experts wrote in their latest paper.
"There is particular concern about ’cliff
edge’ risk to the operations of UK central
counterparties."
Currently under EMIR, only third country CCPs may apply for
ESMA recognition, meaning that in principle, prior to Brexit UK
CCPs cannot apply for pre-authorisation.
As a result, on day one after Brexit, London clearing houses
would not be qualifying CCPs.
This would result in clearing members being subject to
higher capital charges and clearing costs.
To avert such an outcome, open positions in UK CCPs could in
theory be moved to EU CCPs.
However, the majority of market participants consider this
route to be impractical.
On Thursday Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president
of the European Commission (EC), said European officials will
have to reflect carefully on the location of euro-denominated
derivatives clearing.
Speaking to an audience of financial experts in Malta, he
remained tight lipped on whether clearing should be relocated
from London to Europe.
However, he said the EC will need to analyse how to deal
with a market that is of great importance for EU's
financial stability but will be mostly outside the EU after
Brexit.
Earlier this week Manfred Weber, a senior German
politician and prominent ally of German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, said financial business denominated in euros should
move from London to Europe.