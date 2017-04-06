Free Trial Corporate Access


UK CCPs face ‘cliff edge’ risk from Brexit - report

06 April 2017


London-based CCPs currently manage more than a quarter of global clearing activity.

Brexit poses a 'cliff edge’ risk to the operations of UK central counterparties (CCPs) and their clients, capital markets trade body AFME warned this week.

In its latest study, the group said that the UK’s departure from the EU is "unprecedented in scale and complexity", noting the area of CCPs as a particular challenge.

According to Bank of England estimates, London-based CCPs such as LCH and CME Clearing Europe currently manage more than a quarter of global clearing activity.

They act as critical backstops in derivatives markets, standing in as buyer to each seller and seller to each buyer on contracts.

However, if appropriate measures aren't agreed upon, UK CCPs would no longer be authorised by European regulation once Britain formally leaves the EU. 

Last month UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50, commencing the two-year Brexit negotiation process.

"There may be real time pressure on [capital markets regulator] ESMA to provide technical advice for a range of regulations where third country regimes apply in order to avoid a 'cliff-edge’ effect once the UK leaves the EU," AFME's experts wrote in their latest paper.

"There is particular concern about ’cliff edge’ risk to the operations of UK central counterparties."

Currently under EMIR, only third country CCPs may apply for ESMA recognition, meaning that in principle, prior to Brexit UK CCPs cannot apply for pre-authorisation. 

As a result, on day one after Brexit, London clearing houses would not be qualifying CCPs.

This would result in clearing members being subject to higher capital charges and clearing costs. 

To avert such an outcome, open positions in UK CCPs could in theory be moved to EU CCPs. 

However, the majority of market participants consider this route to be impractical.

On Thursday Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission (EC), said European officials will have to reflect carefully on the location of euro-denominated derivatives clearing.

Speaking to an audience of financial experts in Malta, he remained tight lipped on whether clearing should be relocated from London to Europe. 

However, he said the EC will need to analyse how to deal with a market that is of great importance for EU's financial stability but will be mostly outside the EU after Brexit.

Earlier this week Manfred Weber, a senior German politician and prominent ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said financial business denominated in euros should move from London to Europe.
