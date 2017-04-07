US lending agents make inroads into peer-to-peer space

Major US lending agents are continuing to move into the
peer-to-peer space, bypassing traditional lines of
intermediation to connect clients with end borrowers.
Bill Kelly, global head of agency securities finance, BNY
Mellon, said the custodian bank recently conducted a "small
number" of peer-to-peer trades on behalf of clients.
Speaking at Finadium’s inaugural Investors in
Securities Lending Conference in New York this week, he added
that to date, each transaction has been indemnified with
varying fee structures.
Paul Wilson, JP Morgan’s global head of agent
lending product and portfolio advisory, said that the firm will
be facilitating direct lending trades "very shortly" which will
likely be indemnified and priced differently to traditional
securities loans.
The growing interest in peer-to-peer, or direct lending, has
been spurred by the constraints being felt by typical
intermediaries, including broker-dealers, which have limited
capacity to service market activity to the levels they once
did.
However, this non-traditional activity appears to be growing
within the framework of the traditional banking system. Banks
may not act as a credit intermediary, but their infrastructure
and technology is sought after.
In a recent article for Global Investor/ISF
eSecLending’s Chris Poikonen wrote that
comparing peer-to-peer trades offered by lending agents is a
difficult task.
"Depending on how the trade is structured, the counterparty,
the type of collateral and margin agreed, and whether the agent
will indemnify the transaction or not will all impact the risk/
return profile," he said.
"Peer-to-peer transactions and direct lending can mean many
different things, and the trades can be structured in many
different ways depending on a participant’s
motivation for the trade: cash needs, securities needs and/or
risk management considerations."
Poikonen added that eSecLending has been willing and
able to indemnify all of the peer-to-peer trades it has
facilitated to date, since the trades have been with
high-quality counterparties.
However, some beneficial owners remain reluctant to engage
in such arrangements.
Josh Gray at Russell Investments recently told Global
Investor/ISF that the firm is not currently active with
peer-to-peer lending in its US securities lending
programmes.
"The entities that we deal with are high quality/transparent
borrowers. Russell Investments will not lend to an entity
that we do not have transparency into," he added.