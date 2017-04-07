Free Trial Corporate Access


US lending agents make inroads into peer-to-peer space

07 April 2017


Growing interest in direct lending has been spurred by constraints felt by the typical intermediaries

Major US lending agents are continuing to move into the peer-to-peer space, bypassing traditional lines of intermediation to connect clients with end borrowers.

Bill Kelly, global head of agency securities finance, BNY Mellon, said the custodian bank recently conducted a "small number" of peer-to-peer trades on behalf of clients.

Speaking at Finadium’s inaugural Investors in Securities Lending Conference in New York this week, he added that to date, each transaction has been indemnified with varying fee structures.

Paul Wilson, JP Morgan’s global head of agent lending product and portfolio advisory, said that the firm will be facilitating direct lending trades "very shortly" which will likely be indemnified and priced differently to traditional securities loans.  

The growing interest in peer-to-peer, or direct lending, has been spurred by the constraints being felt by typical intermediaries, including broker-dealers, which have limited capacity to service market activity to the levels they once did. 

However, this non-traditional activity appears to be growing within the framework of the traditional banking system. Banks may not act as a credit intermediary, but their infrastructure and technology is sought after.

In a recent article for Global Investor/ISF eSecLending’s Chris Poikonen wrote that comparing peer-to-peer trades offered by lending agents is a difficult task.

"Depending on how the trade is structured, the counterparty, the type of collateral and margin agreed, and whether the agent will indemnify the transaction or not will all impact the risk/ return profile," he said.

"Peer-to-peer transactions and direct lending can mean many different things, and the trades can be structured in many different ways depending on a participant’s motivation for the trade: cash needs, securities needs and/or risk management considerations."

Poikonen added that eSecLending has been willing and able to indemnify all of the peer-to-peer trades it has facilitated to date, since the trades have been with high-quality counterparties.

However, some beneficial owners remain reluctant to engage in such arrangements.

Josh Gray at Russell Investments recently told Global Investor/ISF that the firm is not currently active with peer-to-peer lending in its US securities lending programmes. 

"The entities that we deal with are high quality/transparent borrowers. Russell Investments will not lend to an entity that we do not have transparency into," he added.


