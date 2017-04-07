Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Clearstream’s Cherry joins Pirum
07 April 2017
Pirum has strengthened its ranks recently by hiring a number of sec finance experts
James Cherry has taken up the role of business development
manager at Pirum.
London-based Cherry arrives at the post-trade technology
vendor from Clearstream.
He had been a vice president within the Deutsche Boerse
subsidiary's global funding & financing unit since
2014.
Prior to Clearstream, Cherry worked for RBS’
securities finance collateral management business.
He began his career as a prime brokerage analyst at
Citi.
Pirum has strengthened its ranks recently by hiring a number
of experienced securities finance executives.
Mark Faulkner, founder of Data Explorers (a company acquired
by IHS Markit in 2012) recently joined the firm's board as a
non-executive director.
Both Pirum and IHS Markit are currently working together to
to build a full service Securities Finance Transaction
Regulation (SFTR) reporting solution.