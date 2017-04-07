Free Trial Corporate Access


Global Investor Magazine
Clearstream’s Cherry joins Pirum

07 April 2017


Pirum has strengthened its ranks recently by hiring a number of sec finance experts

Read more: Pirum SFTR Clearstream

James Cherry has taken up the role of business development manager at Pirum.

London-based Cherry arrives at the post-trade technology vendor from Clearstream.

He had been a vice president within the Deutsche Boerse subsidiary's global funding & financing unit since 2014.

Prior to Clearstream, Cherry worked for RBS’ securities finance collateral management business.

He began his career as a prime brokerage analyst at Citi.

Pirum has strengthened its ranks recently by hiring a number of experienced securities finance executives.

Mark Faulkner, founder of Data Explorers (a company acquired by IHS Markit in 2012) recently joined the firm's board as a non-executive director.

Both Pirum and IHS Markit are currently working together to to build a full service Securities Finance Transaction Regulation (SFTR) reporting solution.


