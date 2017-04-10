Free Trial Corporate Access


Raiffeisen picks BNP Paribas as US custodian

10 April 2017


RBI appointed BNP Paribas Securities Services following a competitive tender

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has picked BNP Paribas Securities Services as its US custodian.

The Austrian investment bank, which runs its own custody business in Europe, has a $3.2bn portfolio in the US. 

BNP Paribas, acting as RBI's local custody bank, will provide safekeeping, settlement functions and corporate actions administration.

Securities lending is not part of the mandate, a spokesperson told Global Investor/ISF.

"BNP Paribas Securities Services’ international presence and global operating model were key to our decision to appoint them as our local US custodian" said Stefan Wallner, head of network management at RBI.

"We were also impressed with the quality of BNP Paribas’ corporate actions services and the expertise and commitment of the team."

Bruno Campenon, head of custody and clearing services for BNP Paribas Securities Services in the Americas, said the firm will provide RBI with extended 16-hour service coverage throughout each trading day.

The French bank launched its US custody offering in 2012 to provide post-trade services to international banks, brokers and institutional investors seeking access to the US market.
