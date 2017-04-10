Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Raiffeisen picks BNP Paribas as US custodian
10 April 2017
RBI appointed BNP Paribas Securities Services following a competitive tender
Read more:
BNP Paribas
RBI
custody
US
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has picked BNP Paribas
Securities Services as its US custodian.
The Austrian investment bank, which runs its own custody
business in Europe, has a $3.2bn portfolio in the US.
BNP Paribas, acting as RBI's local custody bank, will
provide safekeeping, settlement functions and corporate actions
administration.
Securities lending is not part of the mandate, a
spokesperson told Global Investor/ISF.
"BNP Paribas Securities Services’ international
presence and global operating model were key to our decision to
appoint them as our local US custodian" said Stefan Wallner,
head of network management at RBI.
"We were also impressed with the quality of BNP
Paribas’ corporate actions services and the
expertise and commitment of the team."
Bruno Campenon, head of custody and clearing services for
BNP Paribas Securities Services in the Americas, said the firm
will provide RBI with extended 16-hour service coverage
throughout each trading day.
The French bank launched its US custody offering in 2012 to
provide post-trade services to international banks, brokers and
institutional investors seeking access to the US market.