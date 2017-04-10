Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Former BNY Mellon exec Ridgway joins OCC
10 April 2017
Ridgway has worked at BlackRock, BNY Mellon and Barclays during his career
David Ridgway has joined Chicago-based clearing house OCC as
senior vice president, enterprise risk management.
Ridgway arrives from BNY Mellon Investment Management where
he served as North America head of risk.
In this role, he was responsible for providing support and
oversight across all risk classes for the firm's asset and
wealth management business.
Earlier in his career, Ridgway was the interim head of
corporate and operational risk for Threadneedle
Investments.
He also worked as global head of operational risk for
BlackRock in New York from 2009 to 2013.
He will now report to John Fennell, OCC’s
chief risk officer.
In a statement, Craig Donohue, OCC's chief executive
officer, added: "David’s experience will mesh
nicely with John Fennell’s nearly 25 years of
extensive clearing, settlement and risk management knowledge
and expertise at OCC, and will help our organization deliver a
more mature risk-oriented culture to better serve market
participants."