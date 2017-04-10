Free Trial Corporate Access


Former BNY Mellon exec Ridgway joins OCC

10 April 2017


Ridgway has worked at BlackRock, BNY Mellon and Barclays during his career

David Ridgway has joined Chicago-based clearing house OCC as senior vice president, enterprise risk management.

Ridgway arrives from BNY Mellon Investment Management where he served as North America head of risk.

In this role, he was responsible for providing support and oversight across all risk classes for the firm's asset and wealth management business.

Earlier in his career, Ridgway was the interim head of corporate and operational risk for Threadneedle Investments.

He also worked as global head of operational risk for BlackRock in New York from 2009 to 2013.

He will now report to John Fennell, OCC’s chief risk officer. 

In a statement, Craig Donohue, OCC's chief executive officer, added: "David’s experience will mesh nicely with John Fennell’s nearly 25 years of extensive clearing, settlement and risk management knowledge and expertise at OCC, and will help our organization deliver a more mature risk-oriented culture to better serve market participants."
