CBB partners with Global Investor for Middle East Asset Management Forum
10 April 2017
The 2nd annual conference will take place at the Gulf Hotel in Bahrain
The 2nd Middle East Asset Management Forum is being held
jointly by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and Global
Investor/ISF, part of the renowned Euromoney group, on
15th May 2017 at the Gulf Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The event will open with a keynote speech focused on the
economic outlook for the economy and markets, followed by a
series of panels on a number of topics, including asset
management market development, regulation, tax, and
blockchain.
Abdulrahman Al Baker, Executive Director –
Financial Institutions Supervision at the CBB, said ahead of
the event: "The Middle East Asset Management
Forum is an essential platform for asset and wealth management
industry leaders to connect on the issues that are driving
change in the regional investment markets.
"CBB is delighted to partner up with Global
Investor/ISF to offer this platform to representatives of
key investment centres from across the world."
