CBB partners with Global Investor for Middle East Asset Management Forum

10 April 2017


The 2nd annual conference will take place at the Gulf Hotel in Bahrain

The 2nd Middle East Asset Management Forum is being held jointly by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and Global Investor/ISF, part of the renowned Euromoney group, on 15th May 2017 at the Gulf Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event will open with a keynote speech focused on the economic outlook for the economy and markets, followed by a series of panels on a number of topics, including asset management market development, regulation, tax, and blockchain. 

Abdulrahman Al Baker, Executive Director – Financial Institutions Supervision at the CBB, said ahead of the event:  "The Middle East Asset Management Forum is an essential platform for asset and wealth management industry leaders to connect on the issues that are driving change in the regional investment markets. 

"CBB is delighted to partner up with Global Investor/ISF to offer this platform to representatives of key investment centres from across the world."

