India's central bank outlines tri-party repo plans

Market participants have until May 5 to comment on the RBI’s draft framework.

India’s central bank plans to introduce tri-party repo on government securities and corporate bonds. A draft framework was published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, detailing reporting requirements, documentation and eligible participants. The move will enable market participants...

