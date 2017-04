International asset managers and funds are considering whether to apply to the Chinese authorities for a license to operate in China, according to a panel of Chinese experts.

A panel of experts at the FOW Derivatives World Asia, Hong Kong event said on Wednesday international firms were looking at the value of applying to the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) to be registered as a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE).

Fidelity Investments became in 2015 the first international firm to be approved as a WFOE and said in January this year it planned to launch its first China-based fund within six months.

Alexandre Werno, executive vice president at Fortune SG Fund Management Co Ltd, told the...