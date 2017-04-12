Central bankers issue warning on repo market

Some
of the world’s most influential central bankers
have urged policymakers to keep a close eye on repo
markets.
A new
report by the Committee on the Global Financial System (CGFS)
warned on Wednesday that repo markets are in a "state of
transition".
As a
result, the CGFS, led by New York Federal Reserve chair William
Dudley, reckons the crucial short-term funding markets require
close country-by-country monitoring.
Post-crisis
monetary policy measures and regulatory reform, such as the net
stable funding ratio and the liquidity coverage ratio, have
altered repo market functioning. Changes
vary across markets, but in some jurisdictions repo market
functioning has been adversely affected.
This
has created frictions in the cash and derivatives markets and
curtailed financial institutions in their ability to monetise
assets.The
European repo market, for example, experienced unprecedented
volatility and dislocation at the end of the year.
In
December 2016, the usual seasonal fluctuations were made worse
by risk adversity and a shortage of securities due to
quantitative easing.
In
response, central counterparties (CCPs) are being used more
frequently and non-banks are increasingly acting as
intermediaries, facilitating direct transactions between repo
end users.
Last
month a report by the US Office for Financial Research said
extending central counterparty
clearing to non-dealer participants in the repo
market could reduce risk
exposure for dealers up to 81%.
Another
change involves repos being transformed into economically
identical transactions in new balance sheet-efficient forms,
such as the collateral and total return swaps.
According
to the CGFS, these such changes have the potential to benefit
repo availability. But each of these adaptations has drawbacks
that mean that they may not fully satisfy the repo
market’s broad spectrum of end users.
The
study, part-authored by Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon
Cunliffe, added that the alternative repo routes might also
give rise to new financial stability risks.
"The
overarching message is that repo markets are in a state of
transition and differ across jurisdictions in terms of both
their structure and their functioning," the report
concluded.
A
further study is to be undertaken within the next two years
according to CGFS, part of the Bank of International
Settlements (BIS). This
should be able to form a clearer view of how repo market
functioning has been shaped and adapted to the various
drivers.
Before
that, the CGFS, group, whose members include central bankers
from the ECB, Japan, and Switzerland, suggest authorities
consider mitigating the adverse effects of a reduction in repo
availability via targeted and temporary measures, including
steps to reduce the scarcity of certain collateral.