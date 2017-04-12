Central bankers issue warning on repo market

Some of the world’s most influential central bankers have urged policymakers to keep a close eye on repo markets.

A new report by the Committee on the Global Financial System (CGFS) warned on Wednesday that repo markets are in a "state of transition".

As a result, the CGFS, led by New York Federal Reserve chair William Dudley, reckons the crucial short-term funding markets require close country-by-country monitoring.

Post-crisis monetary policy measures and regulatory reform, such as the net stable funding ratio and the liquidity coverage ratio, have altered repo market functioning. Changes vary across markets, but in some jurisdictions repo market functioning has been adversely affected.

This has created frictions in the cash and derivatives markets and curtailed financial institutions in their ability to monetise assets.The European repo market, for example, experienced unprecedented volatility and dislocation at the end of the year.

In December 2016, the usual seasonal fluctuations were made worse by risk adversity and a shortage of securities due to quantitative easing.

In response, central counterparties (CCPs) are being used more frequently and non-banks are increasingly acting as intermediaries, facilitating direct transactions between repo end users.

Last month a report by the US Office for Financial Research said extending central counterparty clearing to non-dealer participants in the repo market could reduce risk exposure for dealers up to 81%.

Another change involves repos being transformed into economically identical transactions in new balance sheet-efficient forms, such as the collateral and total return swaps.

According to the CGFS, these such changes have the potential to benefit repo availability. But each of these adaptations has drawbacks that mean that they may not fully satisfy the repo market’s broad spectrum of end users.

The study, part-authored by Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, added that the alternative repo routes might also give rise to new financial stability risks.

"The overarching message is that repo markets are in a state of transition and differ across jurisdictions in terms of both their structure and their functioning," the report concluded.

A further study is to be undertaken within the next two years according to CGFS, part of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). This should be able to form a clearer view of how repo market functioning has been shaped and adapted to the various drivers.

Before that, the CGFS, group, whose members include central bankers from the ECB, Japan, and Switzerland, suggest authorities consider mitigating the adverse effects of a reduction in repo availability via targeted and temporary measures, including steps to reduce the scarcity of certain collateral.