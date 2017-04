IMC has hired exchange-traded fund expert Rick van Leeuwen to lead its institutional trading business, marking a strong statement of intent to expand its European ETF business.

Van Leeuwen joined IMC in Amsterdam at the start of this month, according to a spokesman for the firm.

He joined the firm from leading ETF firm Source where he was an executive director in London, charged with maintaining relationships with banks, market-makers and ETF brokers as well as advising ETF investors.

Van Leeuwen told FOW: "In my role on the Capital Markets...