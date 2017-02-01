Free Trial Corporate Access


Analysis and features from December issue

  • Interview: Jeff Conway, State Street

    20 December 2016

    Jeff Conway, CEO of State Street for EMEA, speaks to Alastair O’Dell in his first major interview since returning to the region about how technology is transforming custody and fund services

  • Pension funds partner with AMs

    19 December 2016

    An increasing number of asset owners are taking the step up from tailored mandates to full-blown partnerships with asset managers. David Rowley details the growth in this trend

  • Industry remains unprepared for SFTR

    13 December 2016

    Leading figures discussed the compliance challenge posed by the major EU regulation ahead of its 2018 implementation, at an event hosted by EquiLend

  • SFTR to bring trades out of the shadows, says EquiLend's MacKay

    12 December 2016

    Global Investor/ISF spoke to EquiLend’s Iain MacKay to find out more about the firm’s plans to simplify a complex set of securities finance reporting rules set enter into force in 2018.

  • Unprepared regulators obstructing blockchain

    12 December 2016

    Integrating blockchain with existing regulatory and legal frameworks seen as the biggest challenge preventing its adoption

  • EU money market regs welcomed

    08 December 2016

    EFAMA broadly satisfied with the Money Market Fund Regulation signed-off yesterday but remains concerned about KYC and other aspects

  • The blockchain paradox - opinion

    07 December 2016

    Paul Dowding, Gartland and Mellina Group, says that current blockchain designs are not able to provide real-time solutions but a solution is technically possible

  • Cross-border EU fund vehicles boom

    22 December 2016

    A variety of EU fund vehicles have sprung up in recent years and some are now experiencing rapid crossborder growth, finds Paul Golden, but home-country bias still dominates

  • UAE looks to the futures

    14 December 2016

    Nasdaq Dubai’s equity futures market has introduced a new way of gaining exposure in the UAE, writes James Gavin

  • Active management back in favour? Investors brace for volatile 2017

    13 December 2016

    Institutional investors polled expect more volatility and favour active management over passive

  • Time to face the facts - opinion

    13 December 2016

    The FCA review does not mean active management is dead, says Daniel Godfrey, but it urgently needs to reform itself to provide better value to investors

  • Manmohan Singh: QE reversal will boost SBL

    01 February 2017

    The foremost academic on the study of collateral reuse said that decreasing the size of central bank balance sheets would reinvigorate the financial plumbing

