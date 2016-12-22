Interview: Jeff Conway, State Street Jeff Conway, CEO of State Street for EMEA, speaks to Alastair O’Dell in his first major interview since returning to the region about how technology is transforming custody and fund services

Pension funds partner with AMs An increasing number of asset owners are taking the step up from tailored mandates to full-blown partnerships with asset managers. David Rowley details the growth in this trend

Industry remains unprepared for SFTR Leading figures discussed the compliance challenge posed by the major EU regulation ahead of its 2018 implementation, at an event hosted by EquiLend

SFTR to bring trades out of the shadows, says EquiLend's MacKay Global Investor/ISF spoke to EquiLend’s Iain MacKay to find out more about the firm’s plans to simplify a complex set of securities finance reporting rules set enter into force in 2018.

Unprepared regulators obstructing blockchain Integrating blockchain with existing regulatory and legal frameworks seen as the biggest challenge preventing its adoption

EU money market regs welcomed EFAMA broadly satisfied with the Money Market Fund Regulation signed-off yesterday but remains concerned about KYC and other aspects

The blockchain paradox - opinion Paul Dowding, Gartland and Mellina Group, says that current blockchain designs are not able to provide real-time solutions but a solution is technically possible

Cross-border EU fund vehicles boom A variety of EU fund vehicles have sprung up in recent years and some are now experiencing rapid crossborder growth, finds Paul Golden, but home-country bias still dominates

UAE looks to the futures Nasdaq Dubai’s equity futures market has introduced a new way of gaining exposure in the UAE, writes James Gavin

Active management back in favour? Investors brace for volatile 2017 Institutional investors polled expect more volatility and favour active management over passive